Bancor Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.55 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bancor token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001864 BTC on major exchanges. Bancor has a market capitalization of $68.54 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 160,126,033 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 160,112,818.19489104. The last known price of Bancor is 0.43572763 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $5,255,202.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bancor.network/.”

