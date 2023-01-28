Baader Bank Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €40.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DUE. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($40.22) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

DUE stock opened at €34.80 ($37.83) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 21.83. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €19.74 ($21.46) and a 12-month high of €42.60 ($46.30). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.36.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

