B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Short Interest Down 15.4% in January

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 accounts for 2.3% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.
Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. 3,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,736. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $25.50.
