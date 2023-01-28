Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $11.70 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.70 or 0.00050660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $162.41 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011101 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030027 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000205 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00018043 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004304 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00217417 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002823 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,096.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,074 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

