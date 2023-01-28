Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Raised to $32.00 at KeyCorp

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.60 to $30.29 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.78.

AXTA stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $30.31.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,782 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,015 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 58.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,728 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 776.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,617 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

