Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,289. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Axalta Coating Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

