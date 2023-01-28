Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $29.27. 3,888,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,289. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

AXTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.