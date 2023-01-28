AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $2,369.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,439.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,315.14. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $25.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,597.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

