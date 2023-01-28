Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, engine and body-mounted absorbers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel and floor insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields, as well as battery and spare wheel pans.

