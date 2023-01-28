Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Autoneum Price Performance
Shares of ATNNF stock opened at $165.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average of $165.87. Autoneum has a 12-month low of $165.87 and a 12-month high of $165.87.
Autoneum Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autoneum (ATNNF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.