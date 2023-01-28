Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.06-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.82 billion-$17.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.94 billion.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $220.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.08 and a 200-day moving average of $241.37. The company has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,337,000 after acquiring an additional 335,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,883,000 after acquiring an additional 261,716 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 758.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 127,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,060,000 after buying an additional 112,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

