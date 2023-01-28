Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 149.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 561.8% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 33,567 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,495 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 11,337 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 132,918 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $210.88 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $252.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,672 shares of company stock worth $524,213 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

