Augur (REP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.52 Million

Augur (REP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Augur has a total market cap of $66.78 million and approximately $15.52 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $6.07 or 0.00026432 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002862 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00399995 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,435.03 or 0.28079365 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.62 or 0.00591781 BTC.
About Augur
Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
