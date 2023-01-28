AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 296,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 54,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 69,974 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 15,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.95. 37,093,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,653,400. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $142.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

