Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Stock Performance
Shares of AAME opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.79.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.34 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.32%.
About Atlantic American
Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.
