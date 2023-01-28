Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Shares of AAME opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.34 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

