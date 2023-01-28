Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,000 shares, a growth of 101.0% from the December 31st total of 389,600 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 668,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Athersys Trading Up 12.9 %

NASDAQ:ATHX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,134. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $33.25.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.81. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 977.13% and a negative net margin of 1,350.69%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Athersys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Athersys during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Athersys by 30.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 167,756 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Athersys by 114.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 82,417 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Athersys by 248.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 230,436 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Athersys by 31.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 53,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

