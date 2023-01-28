Atb Cap Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Atb Cap Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CURLF. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Curaleaf from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.72.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of CURLF stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.89. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $339.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.89 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. Research analysts expect that Curaleaf will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.