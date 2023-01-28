ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASX Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $49.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63. ASX has a 12 month low of $40.36 and a 12 month high of $64.78.

About ASX

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

