AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
AstraZeneca Price Performance
Shares of AZN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.53. 3,130,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,058,889. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.12.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.