Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARGGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($17.70) to GBX 112 ($1.39) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $2.07 on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

