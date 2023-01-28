Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Associated Banc Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Associated Banc has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $25.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90.

Several research firms recently commented on ASB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

