ASD (ASD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.88 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $39.96 million and $1.88 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00049186 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030114 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018166 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00214213 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002834 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06019656 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,901,480.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

