ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Up 42.6% in January

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ASA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.43. 50,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,457. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $23.79.

Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

