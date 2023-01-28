Arvest Trust Co. N A Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,012,000 after purchasing an additional 749,660 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,921,000 after purchasing an additional 266,487 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $498.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $437.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $364.62 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $513.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.70. The company has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

