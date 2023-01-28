Arvest Trust Co. N A Takes Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 103,438 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,384 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $56.88.
Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 33.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.
About Commercial Metals
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
