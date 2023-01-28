Arvest Trust Co. N A Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $148,535,000 after acquiring an additional 52,481 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $238.81 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $291.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.68%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

