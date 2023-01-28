Arvest Trust Co. N A Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,814.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,613.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,492.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,524.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.38 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

