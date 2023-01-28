Arvest Trust Co. N A Invests $270,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $68.99 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STX shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

