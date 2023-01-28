Arrow Financial Corp Sells 169 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.5% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $6.94 on Friday, hitting $231.65. 2,162,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,634,816. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $250.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.32.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

