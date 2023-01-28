Arrow Financial Corp Sells 1,275 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,746 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,756,000 after buying an additional 1,700,644 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $24,314,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,275.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 375,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 347,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 343,093 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $68.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

