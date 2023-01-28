Arrow Financial Corp Sells 120 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

ABBV stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.95. The company had a trading volume of 212,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,765. The firm has a market cap of $259.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.05 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

