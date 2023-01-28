Arrow Financial Corp Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.14.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $459.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The firm has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

