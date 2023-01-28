Arrow Financial Corp Has $110,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1,128.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $407.65 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $394.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.15.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

