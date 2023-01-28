Ark Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $57.03 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001452 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $57.03 million and $9.61 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000276 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004775 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009278 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004180 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000837 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,691,648 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

