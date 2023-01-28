Arizona State Retirement System Sells 671 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total value of $321,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,905,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

MSI stock opened at $254.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

