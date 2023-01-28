Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,054 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Fortinet by 40.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 402,855 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,265,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 200.7% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet Stock Performance

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $52.70 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

