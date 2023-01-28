Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,219 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 227,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,485,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,825,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $103.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.04. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.