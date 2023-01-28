Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.1 %

MAR stock opened at $174.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.73. The stock has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.79.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

