Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $437.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

