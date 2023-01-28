Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.91 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after buying an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,704,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,393,000 after buying an additional 416,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,289,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,246,000 after buying an additional 52,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

