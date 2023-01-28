Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.46 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after buying an additional 1,315,875 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,479,000 after buying an additional 309,246 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,994,000 after buying an additional 214,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.09.

NYSE PH opened at $319.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

