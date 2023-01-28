Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,244 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,780 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,376 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,897,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,361,000 after purchasing an additional 429,393 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,923 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.0 %

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

NYSE JCI opened at $68.85 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

