Arizona State Retirement System Buys 10,438 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 144.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,636 shares of company stock worth $55,720,426. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $115.94 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average of $105.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Airbnb from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

