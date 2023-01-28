argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $458.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $441.00 to $458.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARGX. Evercore ISI raised argenx to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on argenx from €405.00 ($440.22) to €450.00 ($489.13) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $453.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $380.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.45. argenx has a 1-year low of $249.50 and a 1-year high of $407.93. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.80.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative return on equity of 66.04% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. The company had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. Analysts anticipate that argenx will post -15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in argenx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,237,000 after purchasing an additional 182,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,680,000 after buying an additional 294,228 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after buying an additional 527,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,106,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in argenx by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after buying an additional 79,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

