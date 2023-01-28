Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Stock Price Down 3%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 88,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 94,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.14 million and a P/E ratio of -6.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

