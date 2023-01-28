Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,124 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 623.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 640,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 552,096 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 1,577.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 435,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 409,124 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 393,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Down 1.0 %

ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

