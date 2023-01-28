Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,028 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VXF opened at $146.08 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $172.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.56.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

