Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 296.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $122,863,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509,566 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 64.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:T opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $142.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.