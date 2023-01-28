Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,706 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $172.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.43. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

