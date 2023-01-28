Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Holdings Lifted by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 316.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 161,373 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 70,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 34,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 147,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.64 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

