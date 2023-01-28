Ardor Reaches Market Cap of $101.99 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Ardor has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $101.99 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00089469 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00057076 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010662 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001114 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00026029 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004326 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000247 BTC.
About Ardor
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
